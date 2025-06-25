NEWSCAST 18JUNE25: Exercise Pacific Griffin & USS Blueridge Visit to Guam

250618-N-KW172-1001, Sasebo, Japan
On June 16th the U.S. and Singapore Navies have launched Exercise Pacific Griffin in the waters off Guam which emphasizes combined maritime operations in a complex Environment; the USS Blueridge visits Guam on June 17th. The USS Blueridge is the flagship of the U.S. 7th Fleet. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 20:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87207
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111095871.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
