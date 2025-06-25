Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 18JUNE25: Exercise Pacific Griffin & USS Blueridge Visit to Guam

    NEWSCAST 18JUNE25: Exercise Pacific Griffin & USS Blueridge Visit to Guam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.17.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    250618-N-KW172-1001, Sasebo, Japan
    On June 16th the U.S. and Singapore Navies have launched Exercise Pacific Griffin in the waters off Guam which emphasizes combined maritime operations in a complex Environment; the USS Blueridge visits Guam on June 17th. The USS Blueridge is the flagship of the U.S. 7th Fleet. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 20:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87207
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111095871.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 18JUNE25: Exercise Pacific Griffin & USS Blueridge Visit to Guam, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combined Forces Exercise
    USS Blueridge
    Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download