Coast Guard rescues 1 from water near Molokai

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87205" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A boater calls for the Coast Guard’s assistance and reports that his vessel is sinking near Molokai June 24, 2025. After hearing the mayday calls, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders directed the launch of helicopter crews that located a 59-year-old man clinging to a bait box approximately 2 miles southwest of Ilio Point. (U.S. Coast Guard audio, courtesy Sector Honolulu)