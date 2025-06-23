Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 1 from water near Molokai

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki        

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A boater calls for the Coast Guard’s assistance and reports that his vessel is sinking near Molokai June 24, 2025. After hearing the mayday calls, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders directed the launch of helicopter crews that located a 59-year-old man clinging to a bait box approximately 2 miles southwest of Ilio Point. (U.S. Coast Guard audio, courtesy Sector Honolulu)

