Coast Guard rescues 1 from water near Molokai

A boater calls for the Coast Guard’s assistance and reports that his vessel is sinking near Molokai June 24, 2025. After hearing the mayday calls, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders directed the launch of helicopter crews that located a 59-year-old man clinging to a bait box approximately 2 miles southwest of Ilio Point. (U.S. Coast Guard audio, courtesy Sector Honolulu)
|06.24.2025
|06.24.2025 21:30
|Recording
|87205
|2506/DOD_111095727.mp3
|00:00:19
|HAWAII, US
|21
|3
|3
