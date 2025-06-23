Legends Among Us - Sold Out for 3d CR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87201" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Chaplain Phipps sits down SFC Greg Hill, the current Regimental Military Equal Opportunity Adviser and veteran of 3d Cavalry Regiment. SFC Hill shares his experiences in 3CR dating backing to 2006 near the height of the surge in Iraq. He talks about his pride in the organization and how it has affected his leadership today. (Recorded on 12 June 2025.)