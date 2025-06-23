Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legends Among Us - Sold Out for 3d CR

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain Phipps sits down SFC Greg Hill, the current Regimental Military Equal Opportunity Adviser and veteran of 3d Cavalry Regiment. SFC Hill shares his experiences in 3CR dating backing to 2006 near the height of the surge in Iraq. He talks about his pride in the organization and how it has affected his leadership today. (Recorded on 12 June 2025.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 16:21
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87201
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111095197.mp3
    Length: 00:31:44
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legends Among Us - Sold Out for 3d CR, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    cavalry brigade
    Fort Hood Barracks

