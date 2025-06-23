Chaplain Phipps sits down SFC Greg Hill, the current Regimental Military Equal Opportunity Adviser and veteran of 3d Cavalry Regiment. SFC Hill shares his experiences in 3CR dating backing to 2006 near the height of the surge in Iraq. He talks about his pride in the organization and how it has affected his leadership today. (Recorded on 12 June 2025.)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 16:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87201
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111095197.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:44
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legends Among Us - Sold Out for 3d CR, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.