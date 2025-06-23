Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Change of Responsibility - News In One June 25, 2025

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    06.17.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this News In One:

    U.S. European Command held a change of responsibility ceremony at Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. Command Sergeant Major Thomas Holland assumed the role of EUCOM command senior enlisted leader, taking over from Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 04:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87186
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111093962.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Change of Responsibility - News In One June 25, 2025, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

