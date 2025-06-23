EUCOM Change of Responsibility - News In One June 25, 2025

On this News In One:
U.S. European Command held a change of responsibility ceremony at Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. Command Sergeant Major Thomas Holland assumed the role of EUCOM command senior enlisted leader, taking over from Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle)
