The Marne Report

In this week's special edition of The Marne Report Podcast, 3rd Infantry Divisions' senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathon Reffeor, and his wife, Jennifer, talk about the upcoming 'New to the Army Spouse Orientation & Community Fair.' They also discuss Army life and advice to best navigate this new experience. Don't forget to sign up now! Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcast.