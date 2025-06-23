In this week's special edition of The Marne Report Podcast, 3rd Infantry Divisions' senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathon Reffeor, and his wife, Jennifer, talk about the upcoming 'New to the Army Spouse Orientation & Community Fair.' They also discuss Army life and advice to best navigate this new experience. Don't forget to sign up now! Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcast.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 15:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87182
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111093018.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:46
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke and Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.