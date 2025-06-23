Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 32: Introduction to Department of the Army Voluntary Reassignment Program (DAVRAP)

    11.01.2024

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 32: Introduction to Department of the Army Voluntary Reassignment Program (DAVRAP)

    In this episode, Dr. Laquana Reaves-Green dives into the details of the Department of the Army Voluntary Reassignment Program. She discusses the goals and objectives of the program while explaining why it matters to employees, Veterans, Military Spouses and Hiring Managers. Dr. Reaves-Green gives step-by-step guidance on how DAVRAP operates and the components involved.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:25
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:15:29
    TAGS

    DPRR

