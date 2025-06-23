The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 32: Introduction to Department of the Army Voluntary Reassignment Program (DAVRAP)
In this episode, Dr. Laquana Reaves-Green dives into the details of the Department of the Army Voluntary Reassignment Program. She discusses the goals and objectives of the program while explaining why it matters to employees, Veterans, Military Spouses and Hiring Managers. Dr. Reaves-Green gives step-by-step guidance on how DAVRAP operates and the components involved.
