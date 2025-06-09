Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 31: Leadership Behaviors for Positive Cultures

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 31: Leadership Behaviors for Positive Cultures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 31: Leadership Behaviors for Positive Cultures

    “Leadership Behaviors for Positive Cultures,” led by Retired Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith. Smith shares her personal leadership maxim and how it was a key factor in driving her mission readiness and resilience during her time in service. She discusses how behaviors that underpin presence can be used as a tool for creating a positive climate. She deep dives into how she navigated her special assignments in the Talent Management Task Force, SHARP and the Army Resiliency Divisions, as well as the Warrior Games shift from OSD to Army during her career. She explains how the collective use of the strategies she shares helped propel her career at the Pentagon.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 13:58
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87179
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111092658.mp3
    Length: 00:25:12
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 31: Leadership Behaviors for Positive Cultures, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPRR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download