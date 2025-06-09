The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 31: Leadership Behaviors for Positive Cultures
“Leadership Behaviors for Positive Cultures,” led by Retired Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith. Smith shares her personal leadership maxim and how it was a key factor in driving her mission readiness and resilience during her time in service. She discusses how behaviors that underpin presence can be used as a tool for creating a positive climate. She deep dives into how she navigated her special assignments in the Talent Management Task Force, SHARP and the Army Resiliency Divisions, as well as the Warrior Games shift from OSD to Army during her career. She explains how the collective use of the strategies she shares helped propel her career at the Pentagon.
