The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 29: That was then. This is now.
Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barrye L. Price, president and CEO of CADCA, discusses the importance of establishing a culture of resilience within the Army to prevent sexual assault and harassment. He shares how changing the culture of the Army can help leaders assess, create, and maintain safe environments that support unit readiness. During this episode, he explains how caring for Soldiers can reverse negative trends in high-risk behaviors and lapses in discipline. This holistic approach can reduce harmful behavior and create positive change in the Army.
08.01.2024
06.23.2025
Recording
|87177
|2506/DOD_111092653.mp3
00:19:51
|US
|2
|0
|0
