Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 29: That was then. This is now

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 29: That was then. This is now

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 29: That was then. This is now.

    Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barrye L. Price, president and CEO of CADCA, discusses the importance of establishing a culture of resilience within the Army to prevent sexual assault and harassment. He shares how changing the culture of the Army can help leaders assess, create, and maintain safe environments that support unit readiness. During this episode, he explains how caring for Soldiers can reverse negative trends in high-risk behaviors and lapses in discipline. This holistic approach can reduce harmful behavior and create positive change in the Army.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:28
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87177
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111092653.mp3
    Length: 00:19:51
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 29: That was then. This is now, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPRR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download