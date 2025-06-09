Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 28: Help for the Helpers

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 28: Help for the Helpers

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 28: Help for the Helpers

    In this episode, Help for the Helpers: Building and Maintaining Well-Being for SARCs and Victim Advocates, Kimberly Crowell, master resilience trainer-performance expert, discusses the importance of sexual assault response coordinators and victim advocates taking care of their own mental health and the risks of burnout among those who do not. Along with outlining habits that can lead to emotional exhaustion in this high-stress profession, Crowell provides strategies that can enhance well-being and explain the research on protective factors as well as risks.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:29
    Category: Recording
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 28: Help for the Helpers, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DPRR

