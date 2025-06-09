The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 28: Help for the Helpers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87176" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 28: Help for the Helpers



In this episode, Help for the Helpers: Building and Maintaining Well-Being for SARCs and Victim Advocates, Kimberly Crowell, master resilience trainer-performance expert, discusses the importance of sexual assault response coordinators and victim advocates taking care of their own mental health and the risks of burnout among those who do not. Along with outlining habits that can lead to emotional exhaustion in this high-stress profession, Crowell provides strategies that can enhance well-being and explain the research on protective factors as well as risks.