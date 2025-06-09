The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 28: Help for the Helpers
In this episode, Help for the Helpers: Building and Maintaining Well-Being for SARCs and Victim Advocates, Kimberly Crowell, master resilience trainer-performance expert, discusses the importance of sexual assault response coordinators and victim advocates taking care of their own mental health and the risks of burnout among those who do not. Along with outlining habits that can lead to emotional exhaustion in this high-stress profession, Crowell provides strategies that can enhance well-being and explain the research on protective factors as well as risks.
