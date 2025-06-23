Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 27: Hardships at Home: The Portrayal of Military Families in Traditional, Military Community, and Military-Focused News Publications

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    This episode’s podcast, “Hardships at Home: The Portrayal of Military Families in Traditional, Military Community, and Military-Focused News Publications,” Scott Parrott, Ph.D. discusses the divide between military and civilian culture, focusing on the relationship between civilian communities and the armed forces. He gives examples of how news publications portray military families, often using terms related to hardship, including substandard housing, financial problems, and other issues.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:29
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87175
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111092646.mp3
    Length: 00:25:13
    Location: US
    TAGS

    DPRR

