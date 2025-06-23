The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 27: Hardships at Home: The Portrayal of Military Families in Traditional, Military Community, and Military-Focused News Publications

This episode’s podcast, “Hardships at Home: The Portrayal of Military Families in Traditional, Military Community, and Military-Focused News Publications,” Scott Parrott, Ph.D. discusses the divide between military and civilian culture, focusing on the relationship between civilian communities and the armed forces. He gives examples of how news publications portray military families, often using terms related to hardship, including substandard housing, financial problems, and other issues.