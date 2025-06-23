The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 26: Transgenerational Trauma—Why Victims Don’t Leave

The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 26: Transgenerational Trauma—Why Victims Don’t Leave



In this episode’s podcast, “Transgenerational Trauma—Why Victims Don’t Leave,” Dr. Donna D. Ferguson, a mental health counselor who specializes in trauma and stress-related disorders, discusses how the impact of trauma can be passed down through generations. With this type of trauma, parents’ negative experiences affect their children’s development and the development of future generations. Intergenerational trauma also can be caused by oppression or discrimination that specific racial or ethnic groups experience.