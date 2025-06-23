The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 25: Rethinking Suicide

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87173" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 25: Rethinking Suicide



Episode 25 podcast, “Rethinking Suicide,” is led by Dr. Craig J. Bryan, a clinical psychologist and Trott Gebhardt Philips professor of psychiatry and behavioral health at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he is also the director of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health’s Suicide Prevention Program. During this podcast, Bryan discusses how we as a workforce can fundamentally rethink how suicide prevention is approached. He dispels myths about why suicide occurs and discusses the association between suicide ideation, mental health and the observance or lack of warning signs. He shares how addressing environmental factors can act as a prevention method, and how it takes daily cohesion as a team to prevent suicide and help create lives worth living. He identifies the six steps that help with suicide prevention and explain how recalibrating thoughts about suicide can help us do a better job with prevention.