    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 25: Rethinking Suicide

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Episode 25 podcast, “Rethinking Suicide,” is led by Dr. Craig J. Bryan, a clinical psychologist and Trott Gebhardt Philips professor of psychiatry and behavioral health at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he is also the director of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health’s Suicide Prevention Program. During this podcast, Bryan discusses how we as a workforce can fundamentally rethink how suicide prevention is approached. He dispels myths about why suicide occurs and discusses the association between suicide ideation, mental health and the observance or lack of warning signs. He shares how addressing environmental factors can act as a prevention method, and how it takes daily cohesion as a team to prevent suicide and help create lives worth living. He identifies the six steps that help with suicide prevention and explain how recalibrating thoughts about suicide can help us do a better job with prevention.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 25: Rethinking Suicide, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

