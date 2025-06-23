The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 24: Boost Resilience Through Physical Fitness
This episode’s podcast, “Boost Resilience Through Physical Fitness,” was led by Tiana Hertenstein, a clinical research associate at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation and collaborator with the Consortium for Health and Military Performance at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. Hertenstein shares how Soldiers and Commanders who struggle with the destructive symptoms of physical stressors can benefit from embracing a healthy, wellness-focused lifestyle and offers tips on how to improve musculoskeletal strength, power, and endurance. Along with outlining the benefits of musculoskeletal strength, Hertenstein explains how listeners can create a tailored, holistic plan and break down the human performance optimization spectrum and its use in maintaining good health.
