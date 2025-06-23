Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 24: Boost Resilience Through Physical Fitness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 24: Boost Resilience Through Physical Fitness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 24: Boost Resilience Through Physical Fitness

    This episode’s podcast, “Boost Resilience Through Physical Fitness,” was led by Tiana Hertenstein, a clinical research associate at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation and collaborator with the Consortium for Health and Military Performance at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. Hertenstein shares how Soldiers and Commanders who struggle with the destructive symptoms of physical stressors can benefit from embracing a healthy, wellness-focused lifestyle and offers tips on how to improve musculoskeletal strength, power, and endurance. Along with outlining the benefits of musculoskeletal strength, Hertenstein explains how listeners can create a tailored, holistic plan and break down the human performance optimization spectrum and its use in maintaining good health.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:32
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87172
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111092638.mp3
    Length: 00:21:02
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 24: Boost Resilience Through Physical Fitness, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPRR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download