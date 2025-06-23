Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 23 - Ethics, Boundaries and Confidentiality

    02.01.2024

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 23 - Ethics, Boundaries and Confidentiality

    Alejandro “Alex” Palacios, victim advocacy training manager at NOVA, discusses how ethical practices and professional standards are used to promote advocacy around the world. After giving an in-depth explanation of the definitions of advocacy and ethics, as well as best practices for both, Palacios presents engaging scenarios that entail difficult ethical decisions and considerations. He discusses the importance of being an advocate and of maintaining levels of confidentiality—plus exceptions when privacy cannot be protected— systems of moral values, the NOVA code of ethics and common barriers to making sound ethical decisions.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 23 - Ethics, Boundaries and Confidentiality, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

