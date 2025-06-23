The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 23 - Ethics, Boundaries and Confidentiality

The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 23 - Ethics, Boundaries and Confidentiality



Alejandro “Alex” Palacios, victim advocacy training manager at NOVA, discusses how ethical practices and professional standards are used to promote advocacy around the world. After giving an in-depth explanation of the definitions of advocacy and ethics, as well as best practices for both, Palacios presents engaging scenarios that entail difficult ethical decisions and considerations. He discusses the importance of being an advocate and of maintaining levels of confidentiality—plus exceptions when privacy cannot be protected— systems of moral values, the NOVA code of ethics and common barriers to making sound ethical decisions.