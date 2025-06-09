Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 22: Optimize Your Social Connections

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    During this engaging podcast, Alaina Hansom, Ph.D., presents strategies for Army Soldiers to increase their social connections for better health and resilience. Among other subjects she covers the Total Force Fitness Framework, relational health, benefits of self-disclosure, and the link between resilience and a strong social network. Hansom explains the eight domains of the Total Force Fitness Framework, which help Soldiers stay fit during deployments, and reveals how self-disclosure can help improve interpersonal relationships.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:33
    Length: 00:27:35
    Location: US
