The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 22: Optimize Your Social Connections
During this engaging podcast, Alaina Hansom, Ph.D., presents strategies for Army Soldiers to increase their social connections for better health and resilience. Among other subjects she covers the Total Force Fitness Framework, relational health, benefits of self-disclosure, and the link between resilience and a strong social network. Hansom explains the eight domains of the Total Force Fitness Framework, which help Soldiers stay fit during deployments, and reveals how self-disclosure can help improve interpersonal relationships.
|01.01.2024
|06.23.2025 14:33
|Recording
|87170
|2506/DOD_111092636.mp3
|00:27:35
|US
|1
|0
|0
