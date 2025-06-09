The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 22: Optimize Your Social Connections

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87170" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 22: Optimize Your Social Connections



During this engaging podcast, Alaina Hansom, Ph.D., presents strategies for Army Soldiers to increase their social connections for better health and resilience. Among other subjects she covers the Total Force Fitness Framework, relational health, benefits of self-disclosure, and the link between resilience and a strong social network. Hansom explains the eight domains of the Total Force Fitness Framework, which help Soldiers stay fit during deployments, and reveals how self-disclosure can help improve interpersonal relationships.