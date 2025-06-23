The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 21 - Worldwide Workforce: Clarifying SOFA for Military Spouses

The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 21 - Worldwide Workforce: Clarifying SOFA for Military Spouses



During this podcast, Ms. Beth Conlin, the chairwoman of the board for the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce presents “Worldwide Workforce: Clarifying the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) for Military Spouses”. Conlin discusses some of the current statistics related to spouse employment, including the unemployment rate, its effect on Soldier retention and the most common overseas locations for assignments. Additionally, she shares updates on the agreement, outlining its scope and any recent developments.