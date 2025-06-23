The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 20: New Reforms Emphasize the Army’s Commitment to Support Sexual Assault/Sexual Harassment Victims

The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 20: New Reforms Emphasize the Army’s Commitment to Support Sexual Assault/Sexual Harassment Victims



Stacey Hale, SHARP Operations and Plans Specialist, and Col. Rob Rodrigues, Acting Lead Special Trial Counsel, explain the changes resulting from the restructuring of the SHARP program. These changes include the decision to remove certain SHARP workforce positions (SARCs, VAs) from the reporting structure in order to ensure a comprehensive approach to providing maximum assistance to victims of harassment or assault, better program oversight and expert counsel to commanders. Among other topics, they discuss how the Army will evaluate program effectiveness and identify reporting barriers, the human resource analysis, and ways to strengthen the workforce. Col. Rodrigues provides an overview of the Office of Special Trial Counsel, including its organizational structure, roles, and responsibilities, OSTC authority and covered offenses.