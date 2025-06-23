Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 20: New Reforms Emphasize the Army’s Commitment to Support Sexual Assault/Sexual Harassment Victims

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Stacey Hale, SHARP Operations and Plans Specialist, and Col. Rob Rodrigues, Acting Lead Special Trial Counsel, explain the changes resulting from the restructuring of the SHARP program. These changes include the decision to remove certain SHARP workforce positions (SARCs, VAs) from the reporting structure in order to ensure a comprehensive approach to providing maximum assistance to victims of harassment or assault, better program oversight and expert counsel to commanders. Among other topics, they discuss how the Army will evaluate program effectiveness and identify reporting barriers, the human resource analysis, and ways to strengthen the workforce. Col. Rodrigues provides an overview of the Office of Special Trial Counsel, including its organizational structure, roles, and responsibilities, OSTC authority and covered offenses.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 20: New Reforms Emphasize the Army’s Commitment to Support Sexual Assault/Sexual Harassment Victims, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

