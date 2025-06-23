The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 19: Feeling Listen to - Wellness Checks in the Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87164" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 19: Feeling Listen to - Wellness Checks in the Army



During this podcast, COL (P) Paul Krattiger and Dr. Amy Adler discussed what wellness checks are and what is to be expected at every rank level when they are conducted annually. They walked through the basis in which the program was piloted and its intent to assist Soldiers with mental resilience. They shared survey results of the initial commands that conducted wellness checks and what the general attitudes toward/perception of them were.



This podcast will assist leaders and command in tactfully conducting wellness check with their Soldier in an efficient and effective way. The tactics and strategies that lead to Soldiers feeling both seen and heard during their wellness checks as well as prepared for what is to be expected during their annual check were shared in tandem with the overarching program goals. Additionally, they discussed some of the significant effects of the program such as the willingness of Soldiers to seek care and thrive, leading purposeful and meaningful lives through the intentionality of this program.