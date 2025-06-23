The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 18 Securing Hope: Strategies for Lethal Means Safety

This episode's guest is Dr. Emmy Betz who is an emergency physician and nationally recognized leader in firearm injury prevention and suicide prevention. She is currently a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, where she is the founding director of the Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative.



The topic is Securing Hope: Strategies for Lethal Means Safety. Dr. Betz dives into an in-depth discussion on Lethal Means Safety (LMS), including how Army personnel can integrate LMS into their roles as a means of reducing harmful behaviors and preventing suicide. Along with explaining how LMS is carried out within the Defense Department and addressed in the Army's Strategic Plan, Dr. Betz addresses misconceptions about suicide and LMS, provides the latest research updates and recommends evidence-based activities that listeners can adopt.