The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 17: Navigating Economic Security: A Holistic Approach to Enhancing Financial Well-Being

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87162" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 17: Navigating Economic Security: A Holistic Approach to Enhancing Financial Well-Being



This episode’s guest is Robyn Mroszczyk, the Army Headquarters Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 Financial Education Program Manager.



The topic is Navigating Economic Security: A Holistic Approach to Enhancing Financial Well-Being. Robyn will discuss ways that leaders, military personnel, Civilians and Families can develop a better understanding of the complexities surrounding economic security. She will discuss the factors that impact readiness, provide an update to how the Army is looking at economic security holistically, and give resources and recommendations to improve the financial well-being of the Total Force.



Lastly, she will give a call to action and provide tools for opportunities of engagement between Leaders and Soldiers to create an environment of support.