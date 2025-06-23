Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 17: Navigating Economic Security: A Holistic Approach to Enhancing Financial Well-Being

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 17: Navigating Economic Security: A Holistic Approach to Enhancing Financial Well-Being

    09.01.2023

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 17: Navigating Economic Security: A Holistic Approach to Enhancing Financial Well-Being

    This episode’s guest is Robyn Mroszczyk, the Army Headquarters Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 Financial Education Program Manager.

    The topic is Navigating Economic Security: A Holistic Approach to Enhancing Financial Well-Being. Robyn will discuss ways that leaders, military personnel, Civilians and Families can develop a better understanding of the complexities surrounding economic security. She will discuss the factors that impact readiness, provide an update to how the Army is looking at economic security holistically, and give resources and recommendations to improve the financial well-being of the Total Force.

    Lastly, she will give a call to action and provide tools for opportunities of engagement between Leaders and Soldiers to create an environment of support.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:37
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87162
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111092547.mp3
    Length: 00:32:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

