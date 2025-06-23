Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 16: Building Blocks to Resiliency

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Joy Ingram, a RAFT workshop facilitator and a "love superhero", is on a mission is to spread empathy, compassion and understanding in a world often overshadowed by chaos and hatred. This episode’s topic is Building Blocks to Resiliency: Setting Boundaries, Discovering Core Values and the ‘’No’’ Word. Joy discusses the building blocks of resiliency, how to discover core values, set and maintain boundaries and say “No” in a positive way. She explains what boundaries are, the various types of boundaries, give real-life examples and explain how people can set boundaries in their daily lives. She also defines personal values and shares how someone’s values can affect their life.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:38
    Category: Recording
    Location: US
