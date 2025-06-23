The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 15: Social Determinants of Readiness: Viewing Social Determinants of Health Through a Military Lens
Latoya Johnson, a Prevention Evaluation Specialist within the Headquarters Department of the Army G-9, Directorate of Prevention, Resilience, and Readiness, Integrated Prevention Division, is this episode’s guest. Our topic is Social Determinants of Readiness: Viewing Social Determinants of Health Through a Military Lens. Johnson discusses ways that leaders, military personnel, Civilians and Families can develop a greater understanding of SDOH, recognize how SDOH factors impact readiness, and provide resources and recommendations for leaders to improve Soldier and military community readiness by enhancing SDOH efforts. She delves deeper into how Army leaders must recognize that SDOH factors impact overall Soldier and Family readiness and the Army’s ability to meet its mission. And lastly, Johnson describes how SDOH factors such as subpar living conditions, inadequate health care and financial instability limit readiness and increase the probability of engaging in harmful behaviors.
