Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 15: Social Determinants of Readiness: Viewing Social Determinants of Health Through a Military Lens

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 15: Social Determinants of Readiness: Viewing Social Determinants of Health Through a Military Lens

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 15: Social Determinants of Readiness: Viewing Social Determinants of Health Through a Military Lens

    Latoya Johnson, a Prevention Evaluation Specialist within the Headquarters Department of the Army G-9, Directorate of Prevention, Resilience, and Readiness, Integrated Prevention Division, is this episode’s guest. Our topic is Social Determinants of Readiness: Viewing Social Determinants of Health Through a Military Lens. Johnson discusses ways that leaders, military personnel, Civilians and Families can develop a greater understanding of SDOH, recognize how SDOH factors impact readiness, and provide resources and recommendations for leaders to improve Soldier and military community readiness by enhancing SDOH efforts. She delves deeper into how Army leaders must recognize that SDOH factors impact overall Soldier and Family readiness and the Army’s ability to meet its mission. And lastly, Johnson describes how SDOH factors such as subpar living conditions, inadequate health care and financial instability limit readiness and increase the probability of engaging in harmful behaviors.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:39
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87160
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111092508.mp3
    Length: 00:31:36
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 15: Social Determinants of Readiness: Viewing Social Determinants of Health Through a Military Lens, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPRR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download