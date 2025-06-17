Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse, June 17, 2025

    JAPAN

    06.16.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. and Republic of Singapore navies recently kicked off Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025, in the waters off Guam. U.S. Army bases in the Korean Theater of Operations hosted their annual Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Friendship Week celebration. U.S. Space Force Guardians with Mission Delta 11 conducted tactical level space operations for the first time in history in Okinawa, Japan.

