Pacific Pulse, June 17, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87135" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. and Republic of Singapore navies recently kicked off Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025, in the waters off Guam. U.S. Army bases in the Korean Theater of Operations hosted their annual Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Friendship Week celebration. U.S. Space Force Guardians with Mission Delta 11 conducted tactical level space operations for the first time in history in Okinawa, Japan.