    Crusader Talk: Value Based Leadership Podcast

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, 42nd Air Base Wing command chief, leads a professional development discussion with Airmen at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 18, 2025. The discussion focuses on mission and personnel readiness, physical training standards, discipline and responsiveness, and risk to force/risk to mission. ( U.S. Air Force podcast by 42d Air Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crusader Talk: Value Based Leadership Podcast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

