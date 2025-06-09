American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the integration of the Gun Aircraft Unit21 weapon system onto 56th Rescue Squadron HH-60 Whiskey Jolly Green II aircraft at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The integration of the GAU-21 will strengthen the HH-60W’s lethality and survivability, reinforcing the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to execute combat search and rescue missions and recover isolated personnel in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 10:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87129
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111089551.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: HH-60W Receives New Weapons System, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.