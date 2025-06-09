Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: HH-60W Receives New Weapons System

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.20.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the integration of the Gun Aircraft Unit21 weapon system onto 56th Rescue Squadron HH-60 Whiskey Jolly Green II aircraft at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The integration of the GAU-21 will strengthen the HH-60W’s lethality and survivability, reinforcing the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to execute combat search and rescue missions and recover isolated personnel in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 10:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
