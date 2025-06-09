AFN Aviano Radio News: HH-60W Receives New Weapons System

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the integration of the Gun Aircraft Unit21 weapon system onto 56th Rescue Squadron HH-60 Whiskey Jolly Green II aircraft at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The integration of the GAU-21 will strengthen the HH-60W’s lethality and survivability, reinforcing the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to execute combat search and rescue missions and recover isolated personnel in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)