American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the inaugural Dental Assistant Training Program graduation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 10, 2025. The program offered a unique hands-on experience for military dependents to gain valuable insight and skills in the dental field by working side by side with the 31st Dental Squadron. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 10:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87128
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111089546.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: American Red Cross Dental Training Program, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.