Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: American Red Cross Dental Training Program

    AFN Aviano Radio News: American Red Cross Dental Training Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.20.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the inaugural Dental Assistant Training Program graduation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 10, 2025. The program offered a unique hands-on experience for military dependents to gain valuable insight and skills in the dental field by working side by side with the 31st Dental Squadron. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 10:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87128
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111089546.mp3
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: American Red Cross Dental Training Program, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 FW, Red Cross, Dental, Training Program, Aviano Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download