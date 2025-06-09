AFN Aviano Radio News: American Red Cross Dental Training Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87128" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the inaugural Dental Assistant Training Program graduation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 10, 2025. The program offered a unique hands-on experience for military dependents to gain valuable insight and skills in the dental field by working side by side with the 31st Dental Squadron. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)