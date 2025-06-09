AFN Aviano Radio News: Exceptional Family Member Program

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Exceptional Family Member Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st Medical Group provides family support personnel, caseworkers, and educational liaisons to assist members, navigating services and systems, ensuring they receive the timely support they need. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 09:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87127
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111089482.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
