A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the 4th of July paper quilling event being held at the Community Library on June, 29, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 13:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87124
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111086702.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th of July Paper Quilling, by SN Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.