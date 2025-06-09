Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th of July Paper Quilling

    4th of July Paper Quilling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    06.18.2025

    Audio by Seaman Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the 4th of July paper quilling event being held at the Community Library on June, 29, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Greggory Fisher)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 13:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87124
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111086702.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th of July Paper Quilling, by SN Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR
    American Forces Network (AFN)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download