A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming color run taking place on July 5, 2025, in celebration of Independence Day. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 13:29
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87122
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111086602.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Fest Color Run, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
