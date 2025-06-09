250617-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 17, 2025) Radio Spot highlighting the Festa Americana at Carney Park. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 10:42
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87115
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111085947.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot- Festa Americana, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.