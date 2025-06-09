AFN Naples Radio News- Immediate Response 2025 And Latvia Trenches

250616-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 16, 2025) Radio news highlighting the participation of Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers and the armed forces of Bosnia And Herzegovina in Immediate Response 2025 in Croatia and the building of a trench network in Latvia as part of BALTOPS 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)