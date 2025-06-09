Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News- Immediate Response 2025 And Latvia Trenches

    AFN Naples Radio News- Immediate Response 2025 And Latvia Trenches

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.16.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250616-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 16, 2025) Radio news highlighting the participation of Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers and the armed forces of Bosnia And Herzegovina in Immediate Response 2025 in Croatia and the building of a trench network in Latvia as part of BALTOPS 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 10:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87113
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111085926.mp3
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Immediate Response 2025 And Latvia Trenches, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Croatia
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Immediate Response 25
    BALTOPS 25
    Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download