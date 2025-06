Marine Minute 24.2-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME, I’M LANCE CORPORAL JADICA HEINZ WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S. MARINES WITH COMBAT LOGISTICS REGIMENT 27, 2ND MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP, U.S. NAVY SAILORS, AND LATVIAN SERVICE MEMBERS WORKED TOGETHER TO BUILD STRUCTURES AND PORTABLE BOAT RAMPS DURING EXERCISE BALTIC OPERATIONS 2025.



U.S. NAVY LIEUTENANT JUNIOR GRADE WIATT LEWIS, AN OFFICER IN CHARGE WITH NAVAL CONSTRUCTION BATTALION 14, SPEAKS ABOUT THE COLLABORATION.



"THEY’RE COMING OUT AND LEARNING FROM US. WE HAVE TEAMS COMPRISED BOTH OF U.S. FORCES AND OUR LATVIAN NATO ALLIES, BUT THEY ALSO GET THE OPPORTUNITY ON SEVERAL PROJECTS TO TEACH US.”



BALTOPS 25 IS THE PREMIERE MARITIME-FOCUSED EXERCISE IN THE BALTIC REGION AND GIVES U.S. MARINES THE UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO TRAIN WITH OUR PARTNERS AND STRENGTHEN OUR COMBINED CAPABILITIES IN THE BALTIC SEA.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!