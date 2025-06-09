250618-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 18, 2025) Radio news highlighting Miss USA speaking about the Army Birthday and Red Flag Alaska. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 10:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87108
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111085781.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.