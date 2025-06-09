Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea News Update: BDAACH Director Col. Black discusses updated Neurocognitive Assessment Tool program

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Colin Perkins 

    AFN Humphreys

    United States Army Col. Chad Black, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital director, speaks with Senior Airman Colin Perkins, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about Army MEDPROS updated requirements during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 15, 2025. During the interview, Black discusses the BDAACH implantation of the Neurocognitive Assessment Tool, a newly introduced program that tests and monitors an individual's cognitive ability while assisting for future medical use if needed. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Colin Perkins)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 01:59
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea News Update: BDAACH Director Col. Black discusses updated Neurocognitive Assessment Tool program, by SrA Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    AFN Humpherys
    BDAACH
    USAG Humphreys

