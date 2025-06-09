United States Army Col. Chad Black, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital director, speaks with Senior Airman Colin Perkins, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about Army MEDPROS updated requirements during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 15, 2025. During the interview, Black discusses the BDAACH implantation of the Neurocognitive Assessment Tool, a newly introduced program that tests and monitors an individual's cognitive ability while assisting for future medical use if needed. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 01:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87097
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111085114.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korea News Update: BDAACH Director Col. Black discusses updated Neurocognitive Assessment Tool program, by SrA Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
