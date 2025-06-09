Korea News Update: BDAACH Director Col. Black discusses updated Neurocognitive Assessment Tool program

United States Army Col. Chad Black, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital director, speaks with Senior Airman Colin Perkins, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about Army MEDPROS updated requirements during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 15, 2025. During the interview, Black discusses the BDAACH implantation of the Neurocognitive Assessment Tool, a newly introduced program that tests and monitors an individual's cognitive ability while assisting for future medical use if needed. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Colin Perkins)