NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 16, 2025) An interview with Mr. Giuseppe Licari registered Life Coach at Health Promotions and Wellness Sigonella to talk about deployment readiness and upcoming events for Health Promotions. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 04:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87088
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111082004.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:09
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Giuseppe Licari, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
