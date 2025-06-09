Episode #8: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Timothy Gilhool, Command Historian for U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM), to discuss the impacts that the Quartermaster Corps has had on the Army in celebration of their 250th birthday on June 16th. Also check out his article “The Quartermaster Corps at 250 – Still Support Victory” available on the Line of Departure website (https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/) and in the summer 2025 edition of the Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 07:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87083
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111079139.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:06
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: 250 Years of the Quartermaster Corps, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.