    The LOGSTAT: 250 Years of the Quartermaster Corps

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #8: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Timothy Gilhool, Command Historian for U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM), to discuss the impacts that the Quartermaster Corps has had on the Army in celebration of their 250th birthday on June 16th. Also check out his article “The Quartermaster Corps at 250 – Still Support Victory” available on the Line of Departure website (https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/) and in the summer 2025 edition of the Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 07:42
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:43:06
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
