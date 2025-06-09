A 15-second radio spot advertising the Army Community Service (ACS) 60th birthday celebration that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 16, 2025, to July 25, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 02:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87081
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111079024.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Army Community Service 60th Birthday, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.