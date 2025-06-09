NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 30, 2025) Radio spot informing Sailors of the benefits available when visiting the NAS 2 Liberty Center in Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 07:23
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87080
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111078947.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CATANIA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Center, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
