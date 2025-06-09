250613-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 13, 2025) Radio news highlighting the addition of two U.S. Army themed goats to the goat collection in Poznan, Poland at the U.S. Army Garrison Poland's headquarters and a meeting between Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Senate Appropriations Committee to discuss the DOD budget for fiscal year 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 04:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87076
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111078749.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Poznan Fighting Goats And 2026 DOD Budget Proposal, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.