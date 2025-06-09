Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- Poznan Fighting Goats And 2026 DOD Budget Proposal

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.12.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250613-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 13, 2025) Radio news highlighting the addition of two U.S. Army themed goats to the goat collection in Poznan, Poland at the U.S. Army Garrison Poland's headquarters and a meeting between Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Senate Appropriations Committee to discuss the DOD budget for fiscal year 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Poznan
    Fighting Goats
    U.S. Army Garrison Poland
    DOD Budget 2026

