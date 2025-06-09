Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Audio by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Getting excited for Salute to Summer? Jason from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Morale, Welfare and Recreation has the details on all the fun! Available now wherever you get your podcasts.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 19:12
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87073
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111076713.mp3
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    3rd Infantry Division
    AMC
    concert
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield
    3rd Infantry Division (3 ID)

