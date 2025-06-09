Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Season 2 - Episode 4 - "Let's Make Some Noise! APG Celebrates The Army's 250th Birthday!!!

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Audio by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Sean Kief and Susan Thompson take a comprehensive look at Aberdeen Proving Ground's 108 years of innovative technological support to the U.S. Army, the Nation and the Soldier by exploring APG's role throughout World War I, World War II and the post-war and Vietnam eras. Highlighting some of the advances that came out of the varied missions of Aberdeen Proving Ground, they explore the vital role APG played in the Army's technological developments over the 20th century.

    Maryland
    APG
    Sean Kief
    Susan Thompson
    Army 250th Birthday

