Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 84. Special Education Law Legal Assistance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87069" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) directed the military services to make attorneys trained in special education law available for military members and their families. Over the past four years, the Air Force JAG Corps has developed a robust program to train attorneys and provide resources to build the Department of the Air Force’s legal assistance capabilities in this area. In this episode, Major Laura Wheat and Major Andrew Woodbury interview Ms. Sharon Ackah and talk about the Exceptional Family Member Program, the education law services provided by the JAG Corps, and the history and development of this area of law.

EFMP Central Cell Family Vector Website: http://daffamilyvector.us.af.mil

The DAF Family Vector Video Library includes a section of videos on Special Education Law available here: https://daffamilyvector.us.af.mil/MemberSite/Content?TaxonId=10411

Eligible military legal assistance beneficiaries can locate the closest legal assistance office using the U.S. Armed Forces Legal Assistance Locator: https://legalassistance.law.af.mil .

-----------

Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil. Don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag