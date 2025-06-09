The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) directed the military services to make attorneys trained in special education law available for military members and their families. Over the past four years, the Air Force JAG Corps has developed a robust program to train attorneys and provide resources to build the Department of the Air Force’s legal assistance capabilities in this area. In this episode, Major Laura Wheat and Major Andrew Woodbury interview Ms. Sharon Ackah and talk about the Exceptional Family Member Program, the education law services provided by the JAG Corps, and the history and development of this area of law.
EFMP Central Cell Family Vector Website: http://daffamilyvector.us.af.mil
The DAF Family Vector Video Library includes a section of videos on Special Education Law available here: https://daffamilyvector.us.af.mil/MemberSite/Content?TaxonId=10411
Eligible military legal assistance beneficiaries can locate the closest legal assistance office using the U.S. Armed Forces Legal Assistance Locator: https://legalassistance.law.af.mil .
-----------
Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil. Don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 13:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87069
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111073810.mp3
|Length:
|00:56:10
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 84. Special Education Law Legal Assistance, by Maj. Andrew Woodbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.