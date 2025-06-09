Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 84. Special Education Law Legal Assistance

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Audio by Maj. Andrew Woodbury 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) directed the military services to make attorneys trained in special education law available for military members and their families. Over the past four years, the Air Force JAG Corps has developed a robust program to train attorneys and provide resources to build the Department of the Air Force’s legal assistance capabilities in this area. In this episode, Major Laura Wheat and Major Andrew Woodbury interview Ms. Sharon Ackah and talk about the Exceptional Family Member Program, the education law services provided by the JAG Corps, and the history and development of this area of law.
    EFMP Central Cell Family Vector Website: http://daffamilyvector.us.af.mil
    The DAF Family Vector Video Library includes a section of videos on Special Education Law available here: https://daffamilyvector.us.af.mil/MemberSite/Content?TaxonId=10411
    Eligible military legal assistance beneficiaries can locate the closest legal assistance office using the U.S. Armed Forces Legal Assistance Locator: https://legalassistance.law.af.mil .
    -----------
    Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or af.jag.recruiting@us.af.mil. Don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag

