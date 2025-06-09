AFN Aviano Radio Spot: 24/7 Base Gym Access

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting 24/7 hour access to the Dragon and Wyvern Fitness centers at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Both gyms provide a resource for strengthening mental and physical fitness for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|06.13.2025
|06.16.2025 02:26
|Recording
|87065
|2506/DOD_111072954.mp3
|00:00:30
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|5
|0
|0
