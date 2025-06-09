Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: 24/7 Base Gym Access

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: 24/7 Base Gym Access

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.13.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting 24/7 hour access to the Dragon and Wyvern Fitness centers at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Both gyms provide a resource for strengthening mental and physical fitness for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: 24/7 Base Gym Access, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Aviano, 31 FW, Aviano Air Base, Health, Gym, Fitness

