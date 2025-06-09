AFN Aviano Radio News: SIFEX 25

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Swiss Italian Fighter Exercise at Istrana Air Base, Italy, May 26 to June 13, 2025. The training amplified the 31st Fighter wing and partner nation’s ability to mission plan, problem solve and share tactics and techniques to build on the foundations that keep them mission ready. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)