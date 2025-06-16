Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: June 16, 2025

    JAPAN

    06.11.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    In the South China Sea, the Nimitz carrier strike group is conducting maritime operations while underway. In the Republic of Korea, Soldiers and equipment of the incoming U.S. Army Korea Rotational Force have begun to arrive on the Korean Peninsula. In Fiji, Pacific Partnership 2025 has returned to Fiji to conduct the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and air disaster response preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 16, 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pacific pulse, rok, republic of korea, fiji, pacific ocean

