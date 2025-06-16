In the South China Sea, the Nimitz carrier strike group is conducting maritime operations while underway. In the Republic of Korea, Soldiers and equipment of the incoming U.S. Army Korea Rotational Force have begun to arrive on the Korean Peninsula. In Fiji, Pacific Partnership 2025 has returned to Fiji to conduct the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and air disaster response preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 02:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87049
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111072307.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: June 16, 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS
