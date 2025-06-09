250613-N-OR754-1001 SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion for the Independence Day Celebration hosted by the MWR Sasebo at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan on July 5th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 21:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87048
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111072228.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Independence Day Celebration PROMO, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
