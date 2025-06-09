Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Independence Day Celebration PROMO

    Independence Day Celebration PROMO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.12.2025

    Audio by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    250613-N-OR754-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    A radio promotion for the Independence Day Celebration hosted by the MWR Sasebo at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan on July 5th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 21:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87048
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111072228.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence Day Celebration PROMO, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    Nimitz Park
    MWR Sasebo
    Independence Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download