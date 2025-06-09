NEWSCAST (12JUN25): EJK king commencement ceremony and 7th Fleet Commander key meeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87047" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

250612-N-OR754-1001 SASEBO, Japan (June 12th, 2025)

EJ King Commencement Ceremony at Bunka Hall in Sasebo, Japan June 6th, 2025 and U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Fred Kacher hosted a key meeting with allied naval leaders in Sydney aboard the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) June 8th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner.)