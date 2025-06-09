Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST (12JUN25): EJK king commencement ceremony and 7th Fleet Commander key meeting

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.12.2025

    Audio by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    250612-N-OR754-1001 SASEBO, Japan (June 12th, 2025)
    EJ King Commencement Ceremony at Bunka Hall in Sasebo, Japan June 6th, 2025 and U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Fred Kacher hosted a key meeting with allied naval leaders in Sydney aboard the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) June 8th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner.)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 21:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    AFN Sasebo
    7th Fleet
    EJ King High School
    Graduation and commencement ceremony
    Fleet Commanders Round Table

