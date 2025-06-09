A radio promotion for a Travel and Tours trip to a Muay Thai and Kickboxing match taking place on Jul. 13th, 2025, at the Omura Boat Race Event Hall in Ohmura, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 21:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87046
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111072202.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Muay Thai and Kickboxing PROMO, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.