    Muay Thai and Kickboxing PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.11.2025

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    A radio promotion for a Travel and Tours trip to a Muay Thai and Kickboxing match taking place on Jul. 13th, 2025, at the Omura Boat Race Event Hall in Ohmura, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)

