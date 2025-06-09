Local families and service members came together for the second annual Saikai Friendship Fishing Day in Yokose, Japan, on Jun. 8th, 2025 and On June 5th, Command Fleet Activities Sasebo performed a Command Assessment for Readiness and Training exercise with various emergency services on base. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 21:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87044
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111072167.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWCAST 12JUN25: Fishing Tournament and CART Assessment, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.