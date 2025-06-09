Legends Among Us - Brave Rifles and Best Rangers

Chaplain Phipps interviews CPT Nicholas Basel and 1LT Dominic Dinunzio of Thunder Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment on their experience during the 2025 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, GA. They discuss the formative nature of BRC and how it has shaped their leadership skills within 3d CR.