Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legends Among Us - Brave Rifles and Best Rangers

    Legends Among Us - Brave Rifles and Best Rangers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain Phipps interviews CPT Nicholas Basel and 1LT Dominic Dinunzio of Thunder Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment on their experience during the 2025 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, GA. They discuss the formative nature of BRC and how it has shaped their leadership skills within 3d CR.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 16:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87042
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111071532.mp3
    Length: 00:38:31
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legends Among Us - Brave Rifles and Best Rangers, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Welcome Home
    Uncasing Ceremony
    3d Cavalry Regiment
    3d Cavalry Regiment Brave Rifles Week
    3d Cavalry Regiment memorial
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download